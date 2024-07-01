DC home built for Fox News host sells to restaurateur for $7.1M

An 11,000-square-foot home originally custom-built for Fox News host Brett Baier and his wife in Northwest has sold to D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj for $7.1 million.

An 11,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home originally custom-built for Fox News host Bret Baier and his wife Amy in Northwest D.C.’s exclusive Phillips Park neighborhood 14 years ago, has sold to D.C. restaurateur Ashok Bajaj for $7.1 million.

It’s one of the 10 most expensive home sales in D.C. this year.

Bajaj’s Knightsbridge Restaurant Group includes Mumbai Club, Rasika and La Bise.

Baier was not the seller, though he does have another D.C. home on the market currently, which would be one of the highest priced residential transactions in D.C. history if it sells at its current price.

The seller of the Phillips Park home was a trust affiliated with investor and entrepreneur George D. Crowley Jr.

Even in Phillips Park, just off Foxhall Road, $7 million buys a lot of house. The great room has 20-foot ceilings. There is a spiral staircase, a yoga studio, wine cellar and tasting room, movie theater, half basketball court, full-sized gym, pool and pool house, and an elevator to all levels.

The home was listed by Shane Crowley at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, who declined to identify the buyer, but noted the sale is significant.

“There is pent-up demand and very little inventory for luxury move-in ready, custom-built homes in Northwest D.C. The homes in Phillips Park in particular don’t trade very frequently, and many were built with the highest end finishes that were available when they were built roughly 10 years ago,” Crowley said.

The home was custom-built by Gibson Builders for Bret and Amy Baier in 2012. The Baiers later sold the home when the couple built a sprawling estate on nearby Foxhall Road in Northwest D.C. in 2018. That home is currently on the market and listed for $29 million. Baier and his family moved to Florida in 2023.

