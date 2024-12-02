Stupid Good BBQ opens in Springfield this week (why it’s called that)

Stupid Good BBQ, the latest concept from Great American Restaurants, opens on Dec. 5 in Virginia.

Stupid Good BBQ has counter ordering and a large, sit down dining room on Backlick Road. (Courtesy Great American Restaurants) Stupid Good BBQ has counter ordering and a large, sit down dining room on Backlick Road. (Courtesy Great American Restaurants) Stupid Good BBQ, the latest concept from Great American Restaurants, one of the largest independent restaurant operators in the D.C. area, opens Dec. 5, in Springfield, Virginia.

The restaurant, with counter ordering and a large, sit-down dining room, is at the Aldi-anchored Concord Centre shopping center on Backlick Road. Its neighbors include fellow Great American Restaurants: Best Buns Bakery & Burgers and Mike’s American.

The name is a tribute to Dwight Fuller, a longtime member of the Great American Restaurants team, who passed away in 2020. Fuller was known to proclaim, “that’s stupid good,” when he liked new menu items being added to the company’s restaurant menus.

The menu is short, with smoked meats, smashed baked potatoes, chili, salads and sandwiches. It includes beer, wine, liquor and sweet tea.

“We’re excited to bring our love of delicious BBQ to Stupid Good BBQ,” said Jon Norton, CEO of Great American Restaurants. “Our team created a menu that brings out the best in BBQ, using our dedication to quality ingredients, scratch-made cooking, and some twists on classic comfort food.”

Stupid Good BBQ is the 16th restaurant concept for Great American Restaurants, whose others include Carlyle, Sweetwater Tavern, Coastal Flats, Ozzie’s Good Eats and Randy’s Prime Seafood & Steaks.

