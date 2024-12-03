NY’s Blazin Chicken to open two Fairfax Co. locations (with late-night hours)

Food truck business Blazin Chicken & Gyro is opening spots in Fairfax and Falls Church, Virginia, its first brick-and-mortar expansion outside of the New York area.

The food truck business started more than 25 years ago, serving New York City taxi drivers with an extensive halal menu.

Blazin Chicken will open in early December at Federal Realty’s Trader Joe’s-anchored Tysons Station in Falls Church. A second Blazin Chicken opens in early 2025 at the Westfair shopping center on Lee Highway in Fairfax.

The wide-ranging menu includes halal meats, gyros, burgers, subs, wings, chicken tenders, waffles, crepes, milkshakes and salads.

The restaurants will be open as late as 4 a.m. on weekends.

The restaurant’s current brick-and-mortar locations are in the Big Apple’s Bronx borough and in Hackensack and Trenton, New Jersey. However, the plan is to franchise.

“The power of social media played a pivotal role in expanding Blazin’s reach beyond our original markets,” said Blazin Chicken & Gyro co-founder Steve Alfredo. “As our brand gained recognition, we received significant interest from individuals and communities eager to bring Blazin to their areas.”

Northern Virginia is the first market for franchise expansion.

“Northern Virginia is home to many of our family members, making it a natural choice for a family-oriented organization like ours,” he said. “Beyond that, the region is a hot spot for influential brands, offering a dynamic and promising market. It felt like the perfect place to introduce Blazin to new communities while staying true to our roots.”

Here’s the menu.

