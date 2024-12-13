Nonprofit Loudoun farm donates a quarter million pounds of food

JK Community Farm, a 150-acre nonprofit farm in Purcellville, Virginia, delivered 247,000 pounds of organic produce and protein to local food banks this year.

JK Community Farm, a 150-acre nonprofit farm in Purcellville, Virginia, delivered 247,000 pounds of organic produce and protein to local food banks this year.

The farm is run almost entirely by volunteers and marked its fifth anniversary this spring. To date, JK Community Farm has donated more than 1.2 million pounds of food produced on the farm to local assistance programs.

This fall’s harvest and total 2024 donations demonstrate the farm’s growth. In its first year, the farm produced 50,000 pounds of food.

This year, more than 6,700 volunteers committed 20,000 hours of service. The farm also hosted more than 75 companies for team building events.

The farm has grown to nearly 70 varieties of produce, and produces animal protein, including cattle, elk, and venison.

JK Community Farm planted its first orchard of 100 fruit trees this year.

The farm’s nonprofit partners include Loudoun Hunger Relief, Food for Others, Arlington Food Assistance Center, and DC Central Kitchen.

The farm is on land donated by Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services. Kuhn is the largest single land owner in Loudoun County, with much of that land put into conservatorship, including JK Community Farm’s 150 acres.

