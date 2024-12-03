H Street NE farmers market now year-round

D.C’s H Street NE Farmers Market is shifting from a seasonal schedule to year-round operations beginning in January.

Over the past two decades, FRESHFARM said shoppers have spent more than $250,000 in nutrition benefits and incentives at the H Street market. (Courtesy FRESHFARM) Over the past two decades, FRESHFARM said shoppers have spent more than $250,000 in nutrition benefits and incentives at the H Street market. (Courtesy FRESHFARM) D.C’s H Street NE Farmers Market is shifting from a seasonal schedule to year-round operations beginning in January.

The 10-year-old market, operated by nonprofit FRESHFARM, has operated Saturdays from April through December. It is along 13th Street in Northeast, between H and I streets. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

“Making our beloved H Street NE market a year-round destination not only supports regional farmers and producers, but it also strengthens community access to fresh, seasonal foods throughout the year,” said Hugo Mogollon, executive director of FRESHFARM.

The H Street NE location has marked several firsts for markets. In 2008, it was the first in D.C. to accept SNAP and EBT payments. In 2009, it became one of the first in the U.S. to offer an incentives match for federal nutrition dollars spent.

Over the past two decades, FRESHFARM said shoppers have spent more than $250,000 in nutrition benefits and incentives at the H Street market.

The market hosts a rotating lineup of about a dozen farmers and producers.

Earlier this year, FRESHFARM assumed operations of the Ward 8 farm stand at THEARC campus, partnering with nonprofit Building Bridges Across the River to operate the seasonal farmers market Saturdays from June through November.

FRESHFARM runs six markets in Wards 7 and 8.

FRESHFARM is the largest network of farmers markets in the mid-Atlantic, and the third-largest in the country. Last year, it generated $28.5 million in revenue for farmers and producers and attracted more than a million customers to its markets.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.