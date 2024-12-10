DC region’s most expensive ZIP code? It’s on the Chesapeake Bay, no bridge crossing required

Do you live in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the D.C. region?

The most expensive listing on Gibson Island is currently a 14,000-square-foot Mediterranean Villa located on the Bay and Mahogany River, with 3 acres built in 1929. The listing said the historic property was one of the first homes built on Gibson Island. It is listed for $10.75 million. (Porsche Howard/Home Visit) The most expensive listing on Gibson Island is currently a 14,000-square-foot Mediterranean Villa located on the Bay and Mahogany River, with 3 acres built in 1929. The listing said the historic property was one of the first homes built on Gibson Island. It is listed for $10.75 million. (Porsche Howard/Home Visit) The most expensive ZIP code in the D.C. region is about an hour drive from the city, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

ZIP code 21056 includes Gibson Island, a small private island on the Chesapeake Bay. With high-end luxury properties, the median home selling price in that ZIP code is nearly $3.4 million, according to an annual list of most expensive ZIP codes from RealtyHop.

Gibson Island is accessed by a private, man-made causeway.

The most expensive listing on Gibson Island is currently a 14,000-square-foot Mediterranean Villa located on the Bay and Magothy River, with three acres built in 1929. The listing said the historic property was one of the first homes built on Gibson Island. It is listed for $10.75 million.

The next two most expensive ZIP codes in the D.C. region are in the metropolitan area. The median price in 22066 (Great Falls, Virginia) is $2.4 million. That is followed by 22101 (McLean, Virginia) with a median price of $2.2 million.

ZIP code 22207 in Arlington, Virginia, ranked next with the median selling price of $1.5 million, virtually tied with 20015 in Northwest D.C.’s Hawthorne neighborhood, at just under $1.5 million.

They were followed by 20816 in Bethesda, Maryland, at $1.3 million, and 20815 in Chevy Chase, Maryland, at $1.25 million.

The RealtyHop rankings are based on listings between January and October and include single-family homes, condos and co-ops. Land sales were excluded.

For the fifth year in a row ZIP code 94027 in Atherton, California, was the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S., with a median price of $7.75 million. Atherton, in San Mateo County, is home to Stanford University and in the heart of Silicon Valley, which is dominated by large, luxurious homes.

Atherton is followed by ZIP codes 33109 in Miami, Florida, and 11962 in Suffolk County, New York, with median prices of $6.1 million and the $6 million respectively.

The median list price from the most expensive ZIP codes in each state is $1.55 million. At the bottom of the list of most expensive ZIP codes by state is 72758 in Rogers, Arkansas, at $408,000.

RealtyHop’s full rankings of this year’s most expensive ZIP codes by sales price and state are online.