State Department employee fatally shot by trooper after stabbings on I-495

Four women were stabbed in a road rage incident on the Capital Beltway on March 1, according to Virginia State Police. (Courtesy 7News) Four women were stabbed in a road rage incident on the Capital Beltway on March 1, according to Virginia State Police. (Courtesy 7News) An employee of the U.S. State Department was fatally shot by a Virginia trooper following a deadly stabbing on the Capital Beltway Sunday afternoon.

In an update Tuesday, Virginia State Police said the women who were wounded didn’t know the knife-wielding man before the road-rage incident, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 495.

Michele Adams, 39, of Fairfax, died from her wounds and another three women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday.

A dog that was stabbed to death belonged to the man armed with a knife, according to a news release from police

A state trooper said he shot and killed Jared Llamado, of McLean, in self-defense after the 32-year-old allegedly confronted him with a knife.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to WTOP that Llamado worked as a foreign service officer.

“We are aware of the tragic incident that involved a Foreign Service Officer and occurred on Sunday, March 1, in Fairfax County, Virginia. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” a spokesperson told WTOP in an email.

Llamado died at a hospital after being shot by the trooper, who wasn’t injured. According to his LinkedIn, Llamado had been working at the State Department for about a year and half in a technology role. The spokesperson directed questions about the incident to Virginia State Police, who are investigating the incident. Police believe the stabbings happened after a vehicle crash on the Beltway at exit 52, near Little River Turnpike. Law enforcement has offered few details about the crash except to say that the women were not inside Llamado’s vehicle. The women who were wounded but survived include a 36-year-old, 37-year-old and 40-year-old. The investigation shut down the main lanes of the Capital Beltway Outer Loop, before Little River Turnpike, for hours Sunday. Police said Llamado is the only suspect in the stabbings, which are not believed to be related to terrorism.

