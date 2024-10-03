Raising Cane’s brings its chicken fingers to Seven Corners

Chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane's, which only recently began opening locations in the D.C. region, has opened its newest restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia, at the Seven Corners Shopping Center.

Grand openings attract long lines of customers, in part for the chicken, and in part for the opening day giveaways. As part of its Falls Church opening, Raising Cane’s also made a donation to Justice High School athletics.

Raising Cane’s menu is almost entirely versions of chicken finger combos with coleslaw and Texas Toast.

The chain now has seven locations in Maryland and 13 in Virginia, three of which are in Northern Virginia. It also has one restaurant in D.C., at Union Station, with plans for another in Georgetown.

Raising Cane’s was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996. It has more than 775 stores in 40 states, the Middle East and Guam, with plans to open as many as 100 new locations in the next year.

