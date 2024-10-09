Marriott brings City Express brand to the US

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, whose hotel brands include high-end properties like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and W Hotels, is bringing a more affordable hotel brand to the U.S. and Canada with the launch of City Express.

Marriott acquired the City Express hotel brand in late 2022 from Mexico City-based Hoteles City Express for $100 million, becoming Marriott’s 31st hotel brand and gaining 512 locations in 75 cities across Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile.

By bringing City Express by Marriott to the U.S. and Canada, Marriott marks the company’s entry into the affordable midscale segment in the region.

“With this announcement, Marriott is excited to continue our growth in the affordable midscale segment and provide a new welcoming, affordable and reliable option for value-conscious travelers in the U.S. and Canada,” said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, senior vice president of select brands.

Since acquiring City Express, Marriott has expanded it to other markets, including Bolivia and Nicaragua — and will expand next to Brazil.

The City Express brand appeals to owners because it is designed to be conversion-friendly from existing buildings. It said it has already received inquiries from owners and franchisees and expects to begin opening the brand in the U.S. and Canada over the next few months.

Marriott now has 9,000 hotels in 141 countries and territories, including vacation ownership resorts. The company is expected to reach more than $25 billion in annual revenue this year.

