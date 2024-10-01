District Taco turns 15 (and now there’s a documentary)

District Taco, which started as a food cart in Arlington, Virginia’s Rosslyn neighborhood in 2009, is marking its 15th anniversary with plans for further expansion.

WTOP celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month this Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, with stories spotlighting the contributions, culture and accomplishments of Hispanic communities across the D.C. region.

District Taco founders Osiris Hoil (left) and Marc Wallace. (Courtesy District Taco) District Taco, which started as a food cart in Arlington, Virginia's Rosslyn neighborhood in 2009, is marking its 15th anniversary with plans for further expansion.

Cofounder Osiris Hoil has also told the story of the restaurant and its roots through a short documentary that was recently produced during a trip to the Yucatan with fellow employees.

“Our visit to the Yucatan wasn’t just a return to where it all began, it was a reaffirmation of our commitment to bringing authentic flavors from my home to District Taco,” Hoil said. “As we grow, we will always remain true to our roots so that more people can enjoy the flavors my family has passed down for generations.”

District Taco made the decision to begin franchising its restaurant concept in 2022, with ambitious plans to open as many as 80 locations by 2027. This year, franchise locations have opened in Norfolk, Virginia, and Wayne, New Jersey. Two more New Jersey locations will open this fall, and its first Florida restaurants will open early next year.

Another is listed as “coming soon” in Chesapeake, Virginia. Existing restaurants are in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Hoil, who became a U.S. citizen in 2012, was recently honored by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with its Outstanding Americans by Choice award. Past recipients have included chefs Jose Andes and Lorena Garcia, and MLB legends Fernando Valenzuela and Mariano Rivera.

Hoil moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 2002 at age 18, lost his job in the construction business in 2008 and started the District Taco cart a year later with Arlington neighbor Marc Wallace, initially selling just breakfast tacos.

