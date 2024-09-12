Three more restaurants added to DC Michelin Guide

The full 2024 D.C. Michelin Guide doesn't come out until this fall, but Michelin has unveiled three more D.C. restaurants that will be included.

Pascual is a health-focused Mexican restaurant. (Courtesy Pascual) Pascual is a health-focused Mexican restaurant. (Courtesy Pascual) The full 2024 D.C. Michelin Guide doesn’t come out until this fall, but Michelin has unveiled three more D.C. restaurants that will be included, and they are all less than one year old.

Two Mexican restaurants, Amparo Fondita and Pascual, and Italian restaurant Cucina Morni have been deemed worthy of recommending by Michelin’s secret inspectors.

Being added to the guide does not yet earn them a star or an addition to the Bib Gourmand list of budget-friendly restaurants serving top-notch food, but Michelin inspectors judge them “too good to keep a secret.”

The three additions follow five restaurants Michelin announced in June that would be added to the 2024 guide.

Here’s what Michelin inspectors had to say about the three latest D.C. additions:

“Want to eat Mexican? Amparo Fondita offers creative dishes like halibut with mole and papaya nixtamal in a minimalist space, and Pascual features shareable plates like tetelas and lamb neck barbacoa in a casual setting.

“Craving Italian? Cucina Morni is your go-to, with Sicilian-leaning dishes like sfincione with stracciatella and housemade pastas served in a lively atmosphere.”

There are about 140 restaurants recommended in the D.C. Michelin Guide, 25 of which have star ratings. Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016. D.C. does not have any more Michelin starred restaurants than some other foodie cities, but it does have more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita than any city in the U.S., and the third-most per capita in the world.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.