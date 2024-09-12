Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Three more restaurants added…

Three more restaurants added to DC Michelin Guide

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 12, 2024, 12:40 PM

Pascual is a health-focused Mexican restaurant. (Courtesy Pascual)

The full 2024 D.C. Michelin Guide doesn’t come out until this fall, but Michelin has unveiled three more D.C. restaurants that will be included, and they are all less than one year old.

Two Mexican restaurants, Amparo Fondita and Pascual, and Italian restaurant Cucina Morni have been deemed worthy of recommending by Michelin’s secret inspectors.

Being added to the guide does not yet earn them a star or an addition to the Bib Gourmand list of budget-friendly restaurants serving top-notch food, but Michelin inspectors judge them “too good to keep a secret.”

The three additions follow five restaurants Michelin announced in June that would be added to the 2024 guide.

Here’s what Michelin inspectors had to say about the three latest D.C. additions:

“Want to eat Mexican? Amparo Fondita offers creative dishes like halibut with mole and papaya nixtamal in a minimalist space, and Pascual features shareable plates like tetelas and lamb neck barbacoa in a casual setting.

“Craving Italian? Cucina Morni is your go-to, with Sicilian-leaning dishes like sfincione with stracciatella and housemade pastas served in a lively atmosphere.”

There are about 140 restaurants recommended in the D.C. Michelin Guide, 25 of which have star ratings. Michelin introduced the first D.C. restaurant guide in 2016. D.C. does not have any more Michelin starred restaurants than some other foodie cities, but it does have more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita than any city in the U.S., and the third-most per capita in the world.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up