Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls opens at Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront

It is the ninth D.C.-area location for Mason's, which opened its first restaurant in D.C.'s Dupont Circle in 2020.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls has opened its newest location at the Rio Lakefront shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland.(Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls) Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls has opened its newest location at the Rio Lakefront shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland.(Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls) Annapolis, Maryland-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has joined more than two dozen dining spots at Peterson Cos.’ Rio Lakefront shopping center in Gaithersburg.

It is the ninth D.C.-area location for Mason’s, which opened its first restaurant in D.C.’s Dupont Circle in 2020.

Mason’s, which sources only Maine lobster for its menu, was founded by Dan Beck, a veteran seafood buyer in the restaurant industry. He opened the first location in Annapolis in 2014. It has since expanded across the country through franchising.

The menu includes several variations of lobster rolls, starting at around $20, shrimp rolls, bisques, chowders and salads.

The Rio Lakefront location is at 201 Boardwalk Place, next to Chipotle Mexican Grill and across from Courtyard by Marriott.

Rio Lakefront underwent $30 million renovation just before the pandemic. In addition to restaurants, hotels and an AMC Theatre, its anchors include Target, Ikea, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.