DC metro area unemployment rate creeps up

The D.C. metro's unemployment rate in July was 3.5%, up from 3.3% in June, and up from 2.7% a year ago

Unemployment rates in July rose in 350 of the 389 metropolitan area tracked by the Department of Labor, mirroring an increase in the national average.

The D.C. metro’s unemployment rate in July was 3.5%, up from 3.3% in June, and up from 2.7% a year ago. Baltimore’s unemployment rate in July was 3.4%, up from 3.2% the previous month.

Metropolitan unemployment numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The D.C. region ended July with 25,340 more jobs recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics than a year earlier, or an annual growth rate of 0.7%. Camden, New Jersey, had the highest annual job growth rate in July, at 3.2%, followed by Miami and Philadelphia, at 3% and 2.8% respectively.

Among big cities with a metropolitan population of more than 1 million, Birmingham, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee, tied for lowest state unemployment rate at 2.9%. Las Vegas had the highest, at 6.7%.

Among all metro areas, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had the lowest July unemployment rate at 1.6%, followed by Rapids City, South Dakota at 1.8%. El Centro, California had the highest July jobless rate, at 18.7%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly an annual changes to metropolitan area unemployment rates and civilian workforce numbers online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.