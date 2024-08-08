Alexandria’s Port City Brewing partners with La Tingeria, bringing a kitchen onboard

Alexandria's Port City Brewing Company is graduating from a rotating schedule of food trucks to a permanent on-site restaurant in a partnership with La Tingeria taqueria.

It will be the third Northern Virginia location for La Tingeria. Its others are in Falls Church and Fredericksburg. It has made Washingtonian’s Best 100 Restaurants list for two years in a row.

The taqueria at Port City is expected to open in October.

The menu at Port City will include La Tingeria’s signature dishes, like goat and beef birria tacos and chicken tinga tacos, as well as new items, including lamb burger sliders and bacon-wrapped hot dogs.

“Our customers have been asking for more consistent food options,” Port City founder Bill Butcher said. “We are delighted to partner with David Pena and his team. Their menu is both authentic and unique, and the quality is top-notch.”

Port City, with a trophy shelf full of awards, was founded by Butcher and his wife Karen in 2011. It brews a line of year-round beers, as well as seasonal and specialty beers. Its brewery and tap room is at 3950 Wheeler Ave. in Alexandria.

