River Club opens on Georgetown waterfront this weekend

River Club, a waterfront restaurant in Georgetown’s Washington Harbor on the Potomac River, opens Saturday.

The restaurant is opening in redesigned space that was formerly home to Bangkok Joe’s, which closed last year. The newly designed space has three indoor dining rooms and an outdoor terrace.

River Club’s menu is an eclectic mix of Lebanese, Italian and Spanish dishes. The menu includes small plates, shareable plates, skewers and full meals for the table.

River Club is from the co-founders of Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Residents Cafe and Bar in Dupont Circle.

River Club is in good company at Washington Harbor, with some of D.C.’s most recognized restaurants, including Nick’s Riverside Grill, Tony & Joe’s Seafood, Farmers Fishers Bakers, Sequoia Grill, Fiola Mare and Guapo’s of Georgetown.

