You don’t have to be a guest to take a dip at this luxury Virginia resort’s pool

Goodstone Inn is the first resort in Middleburg, Virginia, to open its pool and poolside snacking to non-guests through ResortPass.

Day passes through ResortPass cost $35 for a weekday and $55 for a weekend. Booking through the online platform grants non-guests access from noon to 7 p.m.

Goodstone Inn recently upgraded its pool amenities with new food and drink menus, with hummus and veggies for $15, a grilled chicken sandwich for $25 and shrimp sliders for $28 among pool menu choices. Many ingredients come from Goodstone Inn’s on-site farm.

“The local communities in Middleburg and the greater D.C. area have always been supportive and welcoming of Goodstone and its guests, so we are thrilled that our community can now enjoy a day of relaxation and fun at our pool as well,” said Raeshawna Scott, general manager of Goodstone.

Goodstone Inn dates back to a family farm in the 1760s. It was renamed Goodstone Farm in 1915, when a dairy farm was added. It changed hands again in the 1940s, and was used as a private residence for horse riding and fox hunts.

Since 1998, it has operated as a luxury resort with a half-dozen cottages, which can be rented entirely or by the room, scattered among its 265-acres. Nightly rates can top $600.

Goodstone Inn operates two restaurants and a wine cellar. It has received numerous awards, including Condé Nast’s Most Excellent Inn and OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Award for Top 100 restaurants in the country.

