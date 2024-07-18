Apparel and houseware store Primark opened its first Virginia store in Tysons Corner Center — the 25th location in 10 states that's part of the company's U.S. expansion.

Apparel and houseware store Primark opened its first Virginia store in Tysons Corner Center — the 25th location in 10 states that’s part of the company’s U.S. expansion.

Primark, based in Dublin, Ireland, with more than 440 stores in 14 countries, has said it plans to expand to 540 stores in the next two years, many of them in the U.S.

Primark opened its first store in the D.C. area earlier this year at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland. It has signed leases for additional stores in the region, including The Mall at Prince George’s and Potomac Mills.

Primark is known for its affordability and quality. Its stores carry men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, as well as beauty and homeware products.

The two-story, 35,000-square-foot Tysons Corner store occupies the former L.L. Bean space, which closed in 2022.

The store includes merchandise for local sports fans, with Washington Wizards and Washington Commanders apparel starting at $14, a part of a larger retail partnership with the NBA and NFL. It has collaborations with other brands, including Marvel, Hello Kitty and Disney.

Primark’s first store opened in Dublin in 1969. It opened its first U.S. store in Boston in 2015 and plans to grow its U.S. footprint to 60 stores by 2026.

To support its U.S. expansion, Primark opened a second U.S. distribution center in February in Jacksonville, Florida. Its other U.S. distribution center is in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.