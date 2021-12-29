CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
LL Bean set to close Tysons store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 1:58 PM

L.L. Bean in Tysons Corner Center. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Freeport, Maine-based outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean will close its long-standing store at Tysons Corner Center on Jan. 17.

L.L. Bean opened the large, two-story store at Tysons in 2001, and it was the first of its retail stores to mark its expansion out of its home state of Maine.

“This decision was not an easy one, and though we worked with the landlord to explore many options, we were unable to reach favorable terms in a way that would allow us to best serve our customers moving forward,” the retailer said in a statement.

“Though we explored a number of options, including working to find another space within the shopping center, we could not reach an agreement with the landlord that met our desired store format and needs,” the statement said.

L.L. Bean said it is actively looking for a new location in the area.

L.L. Bean said it notified its Tysons store employees this summer, and offered them severance and the option to apply for other roles within the company.

L.L. Bean’s only other Washington-area store is at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland. That two-story, 22,000-square-foot store opened in early 2017.

L.L. Bean sells everything from apparel and footwear to outdoor gear, such as hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking and winter gear and camping products.

The retailer has been around since 1912. It began by selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. The company’s boots remain among its bestsellers.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

