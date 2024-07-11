BWI Marshall had the busiest May ever

This year, BWI Marshall Airport recorded more than 2.52 million passengers in May, according to the most recent monthly data available.

BWI Marshall Airport is the busiest of the three airports in the D.C. region, and it logged its busiest May on record this year.

The airport recorded more than 2.52 million passengers in May, according to the most recent monthly data available, a 7.7% increase over May of last year.

BWI Marshall leans toward leisure travelers more than business travelers, including budget-conscious ones. Southwest Airlines is by far the largest carrier at the airport.

Some of the continued growth at BWI Marshall is also coming from a steady increase in international destinations. While Dulles accounts, by far, for the majority of international flights in the D.C. region, BWI has been adding more global routes. It saw nearly 1.4 million international passengers last year, 2.6% higher than the previous record set in 2018.

New international airlines serving BWI Marshall include Copa Airlines, Icelandair and PLAY Airlines. Southwest recently started nonstops to Belize. BermudAir began nonstops to Bermuda this spring.

Other international carriers at BWI include Avelo Airlines, Condo, Air Canada and British Airways.

BWI Marshall had a total of 26.3 million passengers in 2023, a 15% increase over 2022, and about a million more passengers than either Dulles or Reagan National.

