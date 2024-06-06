Howard University engineering school gets a record $5 million donation

Howard University's College of Engineering and Architecture has received a $5 million gift from design software giant Autodesk, the school's largest-single unrestricted donation in its 90-year history.

Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture has received a $5 million gift from design software giant Autodesk, the school’s largest-single unrestricted donation in its 90-year history.

Last year, Autodesk donated $1 million to Howard University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The school will use the latest gift to fund its new state-of-the-art design and make lab, which it plans to unveil this fall. In addition to interdisciplinary collaboration for Howard University students, the labor will be used for K-12 programs for young students

Autodesk offers its design software suites to students and educators for free worldwide. Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture has been using Autodesk software in classrooms for the past six years.

“Howard is a leader in graduating Black engineers, and this gift will expand our ability to provide our students with the best and latest resources throughout the course of their education here,” said Howard University president Ben Vinson III.

Howard quotes research from career and jobs website Zippia that found only 3% of mechanical engineers in the U.S. are Black. Howard said it is committed to increasing opportunities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.