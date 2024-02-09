Discount apparel company Primark opening 3 DC-area stores

Dublin, Ireland-based discount apparel chain Primark will make its first push into the D.C. region with three stores to go along with its handful of existing U.S. locations.

Primark has signed leases for stores at Simon Property Group’s Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, Virginia, Macerich’s Tysons Corner Center, and PREIT’s Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville.

The Hyattsville location will replace a former JC Penney store.

Primark has more than 400 stores in 14 countries. Its stores are known for affordability and quality. Primark carries men’s, women’s and children’s apparel along with lingerie, beauty and homeware products.

Primark’s first store opened in Dublin in 1969. It entered the U.S. market with its first store in Boston in 2015. Primark now has 24 stores in the U.S. with plans to more than double that to 60 stores by 2026.

To meet U.S. expansion demand, Primark opened its second U.S. distribution center this month in Jacksonville, Florida. Its original U.S. distribution center is in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

