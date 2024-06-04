Dulles gets more private jet hangars

Dulles International Airport ranks as one of the busiest airports for private jet traffic, with more than 29,000 private flight departures and arrivals in 2023, and now those aircraft are getting more private jet hangars.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sky Harbour Group Corporation has signed a lease with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to develop a Sky Harbour Home Base campus at Dulles.

Sky Harbour, which operates private jet hangars and support infrastructure at a half dozen major U.S. airports, said the Dulles development, on 18 acres, will create hundreds of jobs, and be able to house the D.C. area’s top corporate and privately owned business jets based in the D.C. area in state-of-the-art hangars with services dedicated to its tenants.

Currently at Dulles, general aviation facilities include Signature and Atlantic Aviation, as well as the exclusive Dulles Jet Center, which houses private jets long term in hangars with first class amenities and a client list that is not disclosed.

Sky Harbour currently has campus locations at Houston’s Sugar Land Regional Airport, Nashville International Airport, Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, and San Jose Mineta Airport. It is developing others in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Orlando and others.

Neither the Airports Authority or Sky Harbor disclosed the company’s investment at Dulles, or when its campus would be completed.

It will include hangar space for business aircraft of all sizes, office space, critical operational infrastructure and ramp and automobile parking.

According to Advanced Aviation Team, an Arlington-based private jet broker, top destinations for privately-owned and charter jets from Dulles include Miami, the Caribbean, Aspen, Nantucket and the Hamptons for recreational destinations, and major metro hubs across the country for business trips.

