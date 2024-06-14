Travel from DC to NYC for $42 with summer sales ($90 on Acela)

Amtrak's summer sale can get D.C. travelers up the East Coast for at least 25% less than regular fares.

The Northeast Summer Sale requires fares to be purchased by June 20, but those fares are good for travel between June 28 and September 2. The sale fares are good for Northeast Regional Coach class and Acela Business class, and no promotional codes are needed.

There are no blackout dates, and sale fares are valid for holiday bookings for both July 4 and Labor Day weekends.

Sample fares include D.C. to Philadelphia for as little as $27 each way, and D.C. to New York City for as little as $42 each way. On Acela, one-way business class fares from D.C. to New York are as low as $90.

While there are no blackout dates in the summer sale, seating for sale fares are limited, and fares may be limited to certain times of day.

Amtrak ridership on the Northeast Corridor last year was 8% higher than pre-pandemic levels and up 29% from fiscal year 2022. Acela ridership grew 38%, and accounted for 3 million of the 9.2 million customer trips on the Northeast corridor last fiscal year.