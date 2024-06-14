Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Travel from DC to…

Travel from DC to NYC for $42 with summer sales ($90 on Acela)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 14, 2024, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amtrak’s summer sale can get D.C. travelers up the East Coast for at least 25% less than regular fares.

The Northeast Summer Sale requires fares to be purchased by June 20, but those fares are good for travel between June 28 and September 2. The sale fares are good for Northeast Regional Coach class and Acela Business class, and no promotional codes are needed.

There are no blackout dates, and sale fares are valid for holiday bookings for both July 4 and Labor Day weekends.

Sample fares include D.C. to Philadelphia for as little as $27 each way, and D.C. to New York City for as little as $42 each way. On Acela, one-way business class fares from D.C. to New York are as low as $90.

While there are no blackout dates in the summer sale, seating for sale fares are limited, and fares may be limited to certain times of day.

Amtrak ridership on the Northeast Corridor last year was 8% higher than pre-pandemic levels and up 29% from fiscal year 2022. Acela ridership grew 38%, and accounted for 3 million of the 9.2 million customer trips on the Northeast corridor last fiscal year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up