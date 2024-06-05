Atlas Brew Works to open Alexandria outpost

D.C. craft brewer Atlas Brew Works will open its third brewery and tap room June 21 at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria near the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations in Virginia.

The 6,000-square-foot brewery and tap room has six tanks, a beer hall-style bar and a 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio. The menu is a partnership with Andy’s Pizza and includes pizza, salads and wings. Customers can get a free slice of pizza with the purchase of a pint from June 21 through June 23.

There is also a semi-private event space available that can be booked in advance.

The Alexandria location has arcade games, pinball and old-school board games.

Atlas Brew Works intends to pursue 100% electricity for the brewery and kitchen from sustainable energy sources. It was a 2016 District Sustainability Award winner, as the first solar-powered craft brewer in the District.

The Carlyle Crossing location, at 2429 Mandeville Lane, will be open daily.

It has the capacity to produce 2,000 barrels with 15 draft lines.

Atlas Brew Works owner Justin Cox opened the original location in Northeast D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood in 2013. A second location outside of Nationals Park in the Navy Yard opened in 2020. Its beers are also available in bars, restaurants and stores in D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee.

Developer Stonebridge’s 1.7 million-square-foot Carlyle Crossing was completed in 2021. It includes three residential high-rises, restaurants and retail, including Ted’s Bulletin and Sidekick Bakery and a preschool. It is across the street from an AMC Theaters.

