Do you know the way to San Jose? This airline wants a nonstop flight there from Reagan National

Spirit Airlines will apply for nonstop flights from Reagan National airport to San Jose, California.

Spirit is one of several airlines that intend to apply for one of the five new roundtrip flights at Reagan National approved by the recently passed FAA Reauthorization Act.

Spirit says San Jose is one of the largest cities in the country without nonstop service from D.C., and the new route would better serve the technology communities in both Silicon Valley and the D.C. area.

“Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C. share significant ties in the technology industry,” said Matt Klein, chief commercial officer at Spirit Airlines. “New nonstop flights between the airports that sit at the heart of these two communities would make travel easier and foster opportunity for better collaboration between these influential markets.”

Spirit currently flies nonstop from San Jose Mineta International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and San Diego.

Southwest Airlines intends to apply for new nonstop service from Reagan National to Las Vegas. Alaska Airlines is applying for nonstops from DCA to San Diego. American Airlines has said it may apply to add nonstops from DCA to San Antonio.

The FAA could rule on which airlines and routes will be granted the five new nonstop routes at Reagan National by July.