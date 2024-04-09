Maryland casinos have 5th-best month on record

Maryland's six casinos took in $178.1 million in gaming revenue from slots and table games last month, the fifth-best single month total on record.

MGM National Harbor again led gaming revenue in March at $75 million, 3.4% more than a year earlier. The state’s second largest casino by gaming revenue, Live! Casino & Hotel, had $64.8 million in gaming revenue last month, up 0.5% from a year ago, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming which regulates the state’s casinos and sports wagering entities.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino trails the two biggest casinos considerably, and betting continues to fall. Horseshoe had $17.3 million in gaming revenue last month, down 4.3% from a year earlier.

The state’s three smaller casinos turned in mixed results for March, up 6% at Hollywood Casino, but down 6.5% at Ocean Downs and down 6.7% at Rocky Gap Casino.

Casino contributions to the state totaled $76.5 million in March, with $55.2 million going to the state’s education funding. To date, Maryland casinos have contributed $331.5 million to state programs, including $125.8 million to the education trust fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date contributions breakdowns online.

