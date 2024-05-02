BWI Marshall raises parking rates for first time in 15 years

BWI Marshall Airport has had the lowest parking rates among the D.C. region's three airports. Those rates are going up for the first time since 2009.

Long-term parking will go from $8 per day to $11 per day after July 1, which is the least expensive parking option at BWI Marshall. It’s the equivalent of economy parking at Dulles International, which is $14 per day, and economy parking at Reagan National, which is $19 per day.

“This change will support the significant investment and innovative projects that are improving the airport experience for our valued customers,” said Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Marshall.

Other parking rate changes will go into effect after July 1:

Express parking: $14 per day (up from $10)

Daily garage: $16 per day (up from $12)

Hourly garage: $30 per day (up from $22)

BWI Rail Station garage: $12 per day (up from $9)

The airport will use the additional revenue to fund several projects, including a new guidance system in the hourly garage to find available spaces, new electric buses for its parking shuttle fleet and lighting improvements along terminal roads. A parking reservation system is also being developed.

BWI Marshall has about 25,000 parking spaces. There is an additional 3,200 spaces at the Rail Station garage, which is operated by the Maryland Transit Administration.

