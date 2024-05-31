Barry’s brings loud music and red light workouts to Navy Yard

High-energy workout club Barry’s is opening its third D.C.-area location at The Yards in Southeast D.C., and its workouts are not for the faint of heart.

Barry’s “RUN x LIFT” classes mix high-intensity treadmill workouts interspersed with weight lifting, and it happens in a workout room dimly lit with red lights and a pounding sound system. Classes, led by instructors, include weights, bands, benches and treadmills.

Its gyms also include a “Fuel Bar,” serving pre- and post-workout shakes. The new location is about 4,800 square feet.

The Yards Barry’s will open in early 2025 at the Boilermaker Shops at 300 Tingey Street. Its neighbors include Bluejacket, Albi, Chloe, Bammy’s, Osteria Morini, Due South, Shilling Canning Co. and District Winery.

Other local Barry’s studios are in Arlington and Dupont Circle.

Los Angeles-based Barry’s launched in 1998 and has more than 85 studios in 14 countries. The company, which dropped “Bootcamp” from its name before the pandemic, is exploring a potential sale of the company, according to Bloomberg. Its studio revenue rose 27% last year, with class attendance exceeding 7.4 million in 2023, Bloomberg reported.

It will be among new additions to the expanding Brookfield Properties’ The Yards development,

At full buildout, The Yards will be the largest waterfront development in the D.C. region, with 48 acres, including six waterfront acres, 1.8 million square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, and 3,400 apartments and condos.

