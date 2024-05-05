$5 weekday meals at DC-area Harris Teeter stores

The meals-to-go include whole pizzas, rotisserie chicken, deli green salads, eight pieces of fried and baked chicken, and sushi.

Harris Teeter has brought its $5 Meal Days to stores in the D.C. area, with a menu of prepared meals that rotates throughout the week.

The $5 meal deals are for a limited time only. The company did not immediately respond when asked what “limited time” meant.

The meals-to-go include whole pizzas, rotisserie chicken, deli green salads, eight pieces of fried and baked chicken, and sushi. The weekly meals menu for $5 is for Harris Teeter VIC cardmembers.

“As the cost of dining out continues to rise, Harris Teeter is committed to providing its customers with the freshest and highest quality products at unbeatable prices,” Harris Teeter said.

Twelve D.C.-area Harris Teeter stores have the weekday meal deals, including its newest store at 624 N. Glebe Road in Ballston, which opened last month.

Last fall, Harris Teeter launched a home grocery delivery business in the D.C. area with temperature-controlled trucks.

Harris Teeter is owned by Kroger, which has agreed to sell 10 Harris Teeter stores in the D.C. area to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, which owns the Piggly Wiggly chain. It is selling the stores as part of a larger divestiture of stores by Kroger and Albertsons to win regulatory approval of their planned $24.6 billion merger.

Harris Teeter dates back to the Great Depression, when two grocers — William Thomas Harris and Willis Teeter — merged their stores in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It currently has some 260 stores in seven states.

