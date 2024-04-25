Taste dozens of restaurants in one afternoon at Tysons Corner Center

Virginia's Tysons Corner Center is staging its second-annual Taste of Tysons event on May 4, with more than 40 restaurants dishing up samples.

Restaurant operators will set up their tents from noon to 4 p.m. at The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center next Saturday. Admission is free, but you’ll have to be fast to sample as many restaurants as you can because tastings are only being offered until 2 p.m.

The rest of the afternoon includes live demonstrations from chefs at Seasons 52 and Shake Shack, plus live music on the plaza stage from 3-4 p.m. by Party Foul.

While admission is free, and gives you two hours to sample food, $30 buys VIP tickets for access to a lounge with additional food and beverage pairings, including Nordstrom Cafe, Earl’s, Seasons 52 and Barrel & Bushel. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales will be donated to Food for Others, a nonprofit that distributes food to families in need.

Tysons Plaza, an elevated events space, connects the Tysons Metro stop to the Hyatt Regency and Tysons Corner Center.

The nine-year-old plaza holds concerts, movies, art classes, dance lessons and yoga classes all year round.

Details and a list of participating restaurants at Taste of Tysons can be found here.

