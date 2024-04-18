Taqueria Xochi brings its street tacos to The Yards

Taqueria Xochi's original location is at 924 U St. NW. (Courtesy Taqueria Xochi)

Taqueria Xochi's original location is at 924 U St. NW. (Courtesy Taqueria Xochi)

D.C. restaurant Taqueria Xochi has signed a lease to open its third location at The Yards in Capitol Riverfront.

The street taco restaurant will occupy 2,500 square feet on Tingey Street in Southeast, as part of Brookfield Properties’ The Boilermaker Shops. It joins other restaurants, including Nando’s Peri-Peri, Bluejacket Brewery and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

Taqueria Xochi’s original location is at 924 U St. NW. It has another location at The Square food hall at 1850 K St. NW near Farragut Square.

“Bringing a range of restaurants and retailers that the Capitol Riverfront and its visitors will be excited about is part of creating a truly mixed-use community, and we’re proud to welcome another local favorite to the neighborhood,” said Brookfield Properties head of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast region Bobby Swennes.

The Taqueria Xochi in Capitol Riverfront will open this summer.

It joins other recent additions, including Foxtrot Market and Maman. Coming soon are Playa Bowls and Jungle & Loom.

The Yard’s other restaurants include Albi, Chloe, Bammy’s, Osteria Morini, Due South, Shilling Canning Company and District Winery.

Phase II construction of The Yards is underway and will include an additional 1,260 apartments and condos, 1.8 million square feet of additional office space, and 33,000 square feet of new waterfront park space.

When Phase II is complete, The Yards will encompass 48 acres, 1.8 million square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet of retail and dining, 3,400 residences and 7.5 acres of public park.