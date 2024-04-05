Swiss International adds nonstop flights to Zurich at this DC-area airport

Swiss International Air Lines has added daily nonstop service from Dulles to Zurich. D.C. is now the ninth U.S. city served by Swiss, most from its hub in Zurich.

D.C. is one of three new international routes Swiss is adding this year. (Courtesy Swiss International Air Lines) D.C. is one of three new international routes Swiss is adding this year. (Courtesy Swiss International Air Lines) Swiss International Air Lines has added daily nonstop service from Dulles to Zurich.

D.C. is now the ninth U.S. city served by Swiss, mostly from its hub in Zurich.

“Washington, D.C. is more than just another city in our growing North American network. It is the capital of our most significant market with catchment area of customers from government, business, academia and leisure,” said Dieter Vranckx, chief executive of Swiss.

D.C. is one of three new international routes Swiss is adding this year. Others are Toronto and Seoul. It currently serves 114 destinations from Switzerland.

Swiss is part of the Lufthansa Group, which also operates Austrian, Brussels Airlines and its flagship German airline Lufthansa. All four airlines serve Dulles.

Swiss International Air Lines was launched in 2002 after Crossair revived the former Swissair, which filed for bankruptcy in 2001.

United Airlines also operates nonstop flights from Dulles to Zurich.

Dulles is now one of the fastest-growing airports for international flights and had a record 9.3 million international passengers last year, up 26.9% from 2022. Airlines currently serve about 60 international destinations from Dulles.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.