NYC’s Glowbar brings membership facials to Georgetown

Glowbar, a facial membership studio, is opening its first location in D.C., at 1533 Wisconsin Ave. in Georgetown. It will open this fall.

The Georgetown location will be Glowbar’s 17th location, with others in New York, Philadelphia New Jersey, Boston and Connecticut.

Stand-alone facial appointments are accepted and cost $75 for a 30-minute facial treatment. However, Glowbar memberships are $60, and include one facial per month, discounts on skin care products and a free guest pass once a year. It is offering founding memberships for the new Georgetown location for $55.

Glowbar, founded in 2019, says its memberships have grown 40% over the past year.

“We’ve built our brand in neighborhoods throughout New York City, so Georgetown felt like home in so many ways. We’ve had our sights set on a D.C. location since the beginning,” said founder and CEO Rachel Liverman.

Glowbar services include extractions, dermaplaning, microcurrent and chemical peels.

