JOOLA moves headquarters to North Bethesda with its first pickleball retail store

Federal Realty's Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda, Maryland, has scored a third corporate headquarters for its newly-opened 16-story building at 915 Meeting Street.

Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda, Maryland, has scored a third corporate headquarters for its newly-opened 16-story building at 915 Meeting Street.

Rockville-based pickleball and table tennis equipment maker JOOLA is relocating its current Rockville headquarters, taking 35,000 square feet in the 276,000-square-foot building. JOOLA will also open its first ever retail store on the ground floor of the building.

“JOOLA has outgrown its current location, and this new headquarters gives us the flexibility to continue to expand our team while also opening our first concept retail location,” said JOOLA chief executive Richard Lee.

JOOLA (pronounced YO-lah), founded in 1952, is one of the leading manufacturers of pickleball and table tennis equipment and apparel.

It joins food services giant Sodexo, which moved its North American headquarters from its longtime home in Gaithersburg to 915 Meeting Street last month, and Choice Hotels, which relocated its Rockville headquarters to the building late last year. Federal Realty says the building is now 80% leased.

Federal Realty controls the entire 24-acre Pike & Rose development, which now includes nearly two-dozen restaurants, offices, condos and a Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.