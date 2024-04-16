Hotels in Ocean City, Dewey Beach get upgrades

Ahead of the summer beach season, three Delmarva hotels are getting renovations.

Ahead of the summer beach season, three Delmarva hotels are getting renovations.

Blue Water Development is spending $8.8 million on renovations for SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel and Commander Hotel & Suites in Ocean City, Maryland, and Bay Resort Waterfront Hotel in Dewey Beach, Delaware, as well as Crystal Coast Oceanfront Hotel in Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina.

SeaLoft, previously Atlantic Oceanfront Inn, has undergone a $4.7 million top-to-bottom renovation which Blue Water Development calls a total reinvention of the property. Renovations began last December, and it includes a new beachside bathroom facility. Blue Water bought the 60-year-old hotel in 2018.

Commander Hotel & Suites is undergoing a $2 million investment including upgrades to its indoor and outdoor pools.

Bay Resort in Dewey is getting a $200,000 upgrade, including new beds and a revamped lobby snack shop.

“Our guests deserve the best we have to offer, and we want our properties to have everything they need heading into the travel season,” said Lorrie Miller, regional operations manager at Blue Water.

Ocean City not only weathered the pandemic, but thrived from it, as travel restrictions limited options for many beach lovers. Though one of its oldest hotels on the boardwalk, The Beach Plaza Hotel, closed permanently in 2021 after almost 50 years.

Blue Water operates dozens of properties in 21 states, including hotels, campgrounds and RV resorts.

