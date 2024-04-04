Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Unemployment in DC metro…

Unemployment in DC metro area ticks up

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 4, 2024, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unemployment rates in February were slightly higher than a year ago in 247 of the 389 metro areas, including the D.C. metro area.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday shows the Washington, D.C. metro unemployment rate in February was 3%, up from 2.8% in January and 2.8% in February 2023. Arlington and Alexandria are included in that region.

The unemployment rate in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland, metro area was 2.8%.

Metro unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

In February, 54 metro areas had unemployment rates that were below 3%, and 13 had unemployment rates of at least 8%.

Including metro areas with a population of 1 million or more, Nashville had the lowest jobless rate, at 2.2%. San Bernardino, California, had the highest at 5.5%.

Among all metro areas, Ames, Iowa, had the lowest February unemployment rate at 1.9%, followed by Burlington, Vermont, at 2%. El Centro, California had the highest unemployment rate, at 17.2%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts metro area unemployment rates and changes in civilian payroll online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up