Adams Morgan turned into one big, walkable art gallery

Adams Morgan’s annual AdMo Art Walk kicked off this week, and will run through the end of April.

The Art Walk, born during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, has grown since — and this year is the largest ever. There are 19 participating businesses, featuring works from 23 local artists.

It is weather-friendly, with artworks all displayed inside the businesses’ street facing store fronts.

And the art is for sale. QR codes are displayed along with each work of art.

Every Saturday and Sunday this month, the D.C. Arts Center will offer free, guided walking tours with stops at each location to discuss the art, artists and the local businesses. Space for the walking tours can be booked online.

The D.C. Arts Center focuses on fostering underrepresented artists in the city, and operates its own arts facility in Adams Morgan with two galleries, according to its website.

The Adams Morgan Business Improvement District is sponsoring the Art Walk along with the D.C. Arts Center.

A list of Art Walk artists, and the stores displaying their works, is online.

