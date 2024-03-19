BermudAir begins BWI Marshall service, with its own milestone

Startup airline BermudAir, the new flagship airline of Bermuda, made its inaugural flight from Bermuda to BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland Monday.

BermudAir, the new flagship airline of Bermuda, made its inaugural flight from Bermuda to BWI Marshall Airport on March 19, 2024.(Courtesy BWI Marshall Airport) BermudAir, the new flagship airline of Bermuda, made its inaugural flight from Bermuda to BWI Marshall Airport on March 19, 2024.(Courtesy BWI Marshall Airport) Startup airline BermudAir has made its inaugural flight from Bermuda to BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland. Its arrival Monday was greeted with water cannons to mark the milestone, which was also the 1,000th flight for the airline.

The new flagship airline of Bermuda, BermudAir launched in September 2023. In addition to BWI Marshall, it operates nonstop service to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport from New York’s Westchester County Airport, Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. It operates all flights with Embraer E175 aircraft with two cabin classes.

From BWI Marshall, BermudAir now operates three weekly round-trip flights. The route, as scheduled, is a little over two hours. The flights between BWI and Bermuda operate Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Published fares on its website from BWI Marshall to Bermuda show a few one-way fares as low as $99, though most one-way fares appear to be in the $200 to $250 range.

It is the only nonstop flight from the D.C. area to Bermuda, though that will change next month.

American Airlines will resume its seasonal service from Reagan National to Bermuda in April for the first time since it halted the D.C.-to-Bermuda route at the onset of the pandemic.

Delta Air Lines operates flights from BWI to Bermuda through JFK. JetBlue operates connecting flights from Reagan National through Boston. American Airlines operates connecting service from Reagan National through Charlotte and Miami.

Note to travelers: Bermuda restaurants tend to have more formal dress codes than many Caribbean destinations. Bermuda shorts are, of course, usually okay.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.