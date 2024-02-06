Restaurateurs behind Chez Billy Sud bringing French bistro to Crystal City

Per H2 Collective, Bar Colline will draw inspiration from the energy and charm of Paris nightlife, with shareable plates, a spacious bar and a private dining room.

H2 Collective, the restaurant group run by Eric and Ian Hilton, has signed a lease for a new French Bistro at JBG Smith’s The Grace and Reva residential development at 1900 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Virginia’s Crystal City neighborhood.

Bar Colline will be a sister restaurant to H2 Collective’s Cafe Colline in Arlington’s Waverly Hills neighborhood. Per H2 Collective, Bar Colline will draw inspiration from the energy and charm of Paris nightlife, with shareable plates, a spacious bar and a private dining room.

H2 Collective’s restaurants also include Chez Billy Sud, Parc de Ville, El Rey, Players Club, American Ice Company and Brighton at the Wharf.

Bar Colline is among a handful of new tenants leasing ground floor space at the Grave and Reva, a pair of high-rise residential buildings with more than 800 apartments. They are part of a pedestrian-friendly street between the buildings, between 18th and 20th Streets. Others include Bar Chinois, Colada Shop, Tatte Bakery & Cafe, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Dry Bar and Nailsaloon.

The Grace and Reva are near JBG Smith’s redeveloped water park, which includes an open-air food hall, and Surreal, a new Latin restaurant from Seven Reasons Group. There is also a Cracked Eggery, as well as Crush Pizza and the Water Bar in the water park.

JBG Smith is the largest developer in Crystal City and the broader National Landing area. It developed Amazon’s HQ campus in Pentagon City, and is developing Virginia Tech’s $1 billion Innovation Campus at Potomac Yard.

