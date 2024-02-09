Middleburg’ Salamander Resort in rare company with trifecta of Forbes awards

Forbes Travel Guide has awarded Salamander Middleburg in Virginia five stars for food, accommodations and spa, one of only five properties in the U.S. and 13 globally to earn all three five-star awards.

Salamander Middleburg is situated on 340 acres in Virginia and has been around for 10 years. (Courtesy Salamander Resorts/Justin Kriel)

It’s one of only five properties in the U.S. and 13 globally to earn all three five-star awards.

The resort, on 340 acres, received the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide stars for its Harriman’s Grill restaurant, its first Forbes Travel Guide rating. The Salamander’s accommodations won the five-star rating for the sixth year in a row, and the Salamander Spa earned the five-star rating for the third-consecutive year.

Salamander Middleburg, now 10 years old, is part of the Salamander Collection based in Middleburg.

The Salamander Resort and Spa took over the location of the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest D.C. last year. Its properties also include Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colorado, Hotel Bennett in Charleston, South Carolina, and Innisbrook Resort in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Forbes Travel 2024 also awarded a four-star rating to Half Moon. Hotel Bennett retained its Forbes four-star rating.

