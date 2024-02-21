Han Palace brings dim sum and duck to Georgetown

Han Palace, whose Cantonese restaurants are known for extensive dim sum menus, is opening its fourth D.C.-area location in Georgetown.

The restaurant is at 1728 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W., a space formerly home to short-lived Asian barbecue restaurant Stix & Stonz, which closed during the pandemic. The new location opens on Feb. 24.

Han Palace has other locations in Tysons, Woodley Park and Barracks Row on Capitol Hill. The Georgetown restaurant is fairly intimate, with seating for about 60 customers.

Unlike many dim sum restaurants, the Georgetown Han Palace will not have typical dining room push cart service. All dim sum will be made to order.

The Georgetown menu will have three set menus for two diners, priced at $78, $98 and $128, which include dim sum platters, filet mignon, crispy walnut shrimp and Peking duck.

The full menu includes dim sum, noodles and rice, soups, chef recommendations and vegetarian dishes.

Han Palace owner Chris Zhu also owns China Garden in Rockville, which recently relocated to its current, larger space from the original Arlington location that opened in 1973.

Han Palace Georgetown will be open seven days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends.

