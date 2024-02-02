Dulles, BWI Marshall to Europe for $129 (with a tack-on stopover vacation)

Iceland airline PLAY has a fare sale that can get you to Europe for as little as $129 each way.

PLAY offers one-way fares to European destinations for $129. (Courtesy PLAY) PLAY offers one-way fares to European destinations for $129. (Courtesy PLAY) Iceland airline PLAY , with direct flights from Dulles Airport and BWI Marshall to Iceland, and connecting flights to dozens of European cities, has a fare sale that can get you to Europe for as little as $129 each way. But book quickly.

The sale is good for travel booked by Feb. 6, but covers travel between now and May, and September through December.

PLAY is also enticing travelers to turn their layover in Reykjavik into a vacation of its own. The fares include extending the layover for as long as 10 days for no additional fees.

The European connections include London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt or Hamburg. Date restrictions are online.

PLAY began nonstop service from BWI Marshall, its first U.S. destination, to Iceland in 2021. It added service to Dulles last year. It also flies from New York and Boston.

PLAY was formed by executives of the former WOW Airlines in 2019. The airline operates its U.S.-to-Iceland flights with Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

