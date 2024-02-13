Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected Q4 sales despite lower US demand

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower sales in…

Revenue rose 7% to $10.8 billion for the October-December period, the Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $10.7 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Unit case volumes rose 2% in the quarter, led by sparkling soft drinks, juices and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sports drinks, coffee and tea all saw lower demand.

Net income fell 3% to $1.9 billion, or 46 cents per share. Without one-time items, including restructuring costs, the company earned 49 cents per share. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company were

Coke shares were unchanged in premarket trading.

