A Food & Wine best new chef opens Capitol Hill’s Pascual this week

The menu is not typical Tex-Mex. It is more traditional, with citrus ceviche, taco al Pastor, and parsnip tamal. The menu also features chicken, lamb and fish dishes.

Isabel Coss, named one of 11 chefs in Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in America list last year for her work at Georgetown’s Lutece restaurant, opens her own restaurant Feb. 15 on Capitol Hill, with Pascual, a health-focused Mexican restaurant.

The restaurant is at 732 Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C.

Pascual is a joint effort between 32-year-old Coss and her husband Matt Conroy, in partnership with Lutece owner Popal Group, whose other restaurants include Afghan restaurant Lapis in Adams Morgan and its lower level sister restaurant Lapop.

Last fall, Bon Appetit Magazine listed Pascual as one of its eight must-visit new restaurants to try this winter. World’s 50 Best listed Pascual as one of it its eight hottest global restaurant openings for 2024, the only U.S. restaurant on the list.

The menu at Pascual is built around its wood-fired hearth. The menu is not typical Tex-Mex. It is more traditional, with citrus ceviche, taco al Pastor, and parsnip tamal. The menu also features chicken, lamb and fish dishes.

Pascual is initially open for dinner only 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Monday.

The location, at the corner of 8th Street and Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C., was previously home to Kenny’s BBQ, which closed in 2022.

