US News report ranks health care, STEM careers among ‘best jobs’ in 2024

U.S. News and World Report released its 2024 Best Jobs report, and nurse practitioner topped the list.

As a whole, health care jobs occupy 37 positions of the top 100 jobs in the 2024 best jobs rankings. U.S. News Loans expert, Erika Giovanetti said the findings show nurse practitioners are expected to be the fastest-growing job within the next decade.

“Another huge reason why nurse practitioners are doing so well in our rankings is we’re expecting a shortage of primary care doctors over the next decade,” Giovanetti said.

The jobs were ranked by demand and then factors, such as future prospects, work-life balance, job safety and stability, employment and wage potential. Other jobs in the top 5 are financial managers, software developers, IT managers and physician assistants.

“These are jobs that require a really specialized skill set. And the number of people who are going to be trained for these jobs is pretty level with the expectations for growth,” she said.

The study also reveals coastal cities provide the best wages for many jobs and D.C. is one of the highest-paying cities for several politically adjacent careers, including translator, lawyer, paralegal, public relations specialist, political scientist, and even more adjacent positions, such as security guard.

