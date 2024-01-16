Tysons’ Cvent pushes further into trade shows with two acquisitions

Tysons, Virginia-based events planning company Cvent, acquired last year by New York investment firm Blackstone, has made two acquisitions of its own, pushing further into the trade show management business.

Tysons, Virginia-based events planning company Cvent , acquired last year by New York investment firm Blackstone, has made two acquisitions of its own, pushing further into the trade show management business.

Cvent has paid an undisclosed sum for San Jose-based B2B automated appointment scheduling company Jifflenow, and an undisclosed sum for Boise, Idaho-based trade show leads company iCapture.

The acquisitions expand Cvent’s event marketing and management platform. It said trade shows make up a large and growing category of marketing budgets for companies.

Jifflenow’s platform aims to allow executives and sales teams to make the most efficient time on trade show floors by meeting with the best-suited customers and prospects. iCapture’s technology helps trade show attendees customize contacts with leads.

Blackstone paid $4.6 billion for Cvent, completing the acquisition last June. It was the largest acquisition of a D.C.-area company in 2023.

Cvent has 22,000 customers and 4,800 employees worldwide.

With in-person events back, Cvent’s acquisitions capitalize on the post-pandemic shift to normal. In May 2020, the company laid off 10% of its workforce when the pandemic shut down demand for its events planning services.

Cvent partners with hotels and event venues to match them with meeting, travel and wedding planners. It lists more than 300,000 hotels and venues and has helped manage more than 5 million events since 1999.

