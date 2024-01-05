Airline ends only low-cost nonstop flight between Dulles and London, citing low demand

Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways didn't see the demand it was expecting from D.C.-area travelers when it launched seasonal service from Dulles to London last year, so it won't be back

Norse started nonstop flights from Dulles to London’s Gatwick International Airport in June, with service six days a week as the only low-cost nonstop option between Washington and London.

Norse ended flights for the winter season, but will not be back this summer as originally planned.

“The decision not to resume the seasonal Dulles route at this time was taken following an evaluation of the current demand which was lower than anticipated. We have therefore decided to focus on other routes between the U.S. and Europe next summer,” Norse Atlantic said in an emailed statement.

Norse Atlantic will add nonstops from New York’s JFK Airport to Athens International Airport starting in May. It currently operates nonstop flights to European destinations from four U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, Orlando and Los Angeles.

Last November, Norse Atlantic made history with the first-ever landing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Antarctica, bringing scientists and research equipment to the Troll Research Station.

