PHOTOS: McLean mansion with house-sized owner’s suite lists for $17.5 million

A 10,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, riverfront home in McLean, Virginia, is on the market, listed at $17.5 million, with a second-level owner's suite that measures more than 2,100-square-feet.

The home, at 1169 Crest Lane, was built in 2013 on 2.3 acres directly on the Potomac River. It’s listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith with HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

The listing describes the owner’s suite as an “oasis of palatial scale,” with its own office, sitting room, dressing room, wet bar, fireplace and two bathrooms.

That’s just the master bedroom.

Throughout the house, floor-to-ceiling windows show off the river view. The home features a gourmet kitchen, family room with another fireplace, and a lower-level recreation room with another fireplace, wet bar, gym and sauna.

The three-car garage is off a motor court. The home’s entrance is a long, pergola-covered walkway. A large courtyard is off the entry hall.

The house is part of what real estate agents call McLean’s “Gold Coast,” the stretch of riverfront mansions between the George Washington Parkway and Chain Bridge Road.

