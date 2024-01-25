Manhattan’s Parisian bistro Pastis opens Union Market outpost

Union Market now has a version of Manhattan's legendary Pastis, the Parisian bistro that is regularly packed with celebrities and regulars alike — and the D.C. version is big.

The Union Market Pastis features curved red banquettes, white subway tile and tin ceilings. (Courtesy Rey Lopez) The Union Market Pastis features curved red banquettes, white subway tile and tin ceilings. (Courtesy Rey Lopez) Union Market now has a version of Manhattan's legendary Pastis , the Parisian bistro that is regularly packed with celebrities and regulars alike — and the D.C. version is big.

Restaurateur Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate, St. Anselm) and restaurateur Keith McNally, who opened the original Pastis in 1999, partnered on the D.C. version in a two-story warehouse at 1323 4th St. NE. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant seats 250 and includes an oversized outdoor patio.

Like the Manhattan location, the menu is classic bistro fare, including onion soup, duck confit, bouillabaisse, soupe au pistou, escargot, foie gras, salade Lyonnaise, croque monsieur and boeuf bourguignon.

The original Pastis opened in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District in 1999, where it had a 15-year run. Starr and McNally partnered to reopen the restaurant nearby after the original closed.

Finding an old, abandoned warehouse for the D.C. Pastis was intentional.

“Part of Pastis’ charm in New York was that it stood out from its gritty, industrial backdrop. It was a warm and unforgettably welcoming place to see and be seen,” Starr said. “I know that like the original, it’s going to be a destination restaurant with an escapist feel.”

It mirrors in many ways classic French bistros with curved red banquettes, white subway tile and tin ceilings.

The Union Market Pastis will only be open for dinner to start. It will add brunch and lunch later.

Union Market is the third location in the U.S. for Pastis. Starr and McNally opened a Pastis location in Miami’s Wynwood District last April.

