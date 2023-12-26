Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland unemployment rate remains…

Maryland unemployment rate remains lowest in the nation

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 26, 2023, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the year comes to a close, Maryland is retaining its title of the state with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, up slightly at 1.8% after hitting an all-time low of 1.7% in October.

The 1.8% read in November still topped second-place North Dakota’s 1.9% November jobless rate. The national unemployment rate in November was 3.7%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate ticked up from 2.7% in October to 2.9% in November. It was 3.2% a year earlier.

Maryland has gained 39,200 jobs in the past 12 months for an annual job growth rate of 1.4%. Virginia has added 64,100 jobs in the past year, for an annual job growth rate of 1.6%.

Nationwide, unemployment rates rose in November across 12 states. Nevada reported the highest unemployment rate, at 5.4%.

In all, 19 states had lower unemployment rates than the national average in November.

State unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates, and changes in nonfarm payroll online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up