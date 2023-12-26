Maryland unemployment rate remains lowest in the nation

As the year comes to a close, Maryland is retaining its title of the state with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, up slightly at 1.8%.

As the year comes to a close, Maryland is retaining its title of the state with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, up slightly at 1.8% after hitting an all-time low of 1.7% in October.

The 1.8% read in November still topped second-place North Dakota’s 1.9% November jobless rate. The national unemployment rate in November was 3.7%.

Virginia’s unemployment rate ticked up from 2.7% in October to 2.9% in November. It was 3.2% a year earlier.

Maryland has gained 39,200 jobs in the past 12 months for an annual job growth rate of 1.4%. Virginia has added 64,100 jobs in the past year, for an annual job growth rate of 1.6%.

Nationwide, unemployment rates rose in November across 12 states. Nevada reported the highest unemployment rate, at 5.4%.

In all, 19 states had lower unemployment rates than the national average in November.

State unemployment rates are seasonally-adjusted.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates, and changes in nonfarm payroll online.